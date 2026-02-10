At least six people were injured on Sunday after a speeding Lamborghini rammed into pedestrians in Uttar Pradesh. Police have identified the driver as Shivam Mishra — the son of businessman KK Mishra — in the FIR. However, his lawyers insist that a driver had been behind the wheel and ‘there can be no case’ against Mishra.

“A driver and Shivam were in the car. I don’t know who was driving the car. It will be investigated. There was an issue with the Lamborghini car a day prior to the accident. Mechanics resolved the technical problem. The next day, Shivam and the driver took the car for testing. When they were coming back from Civil Lines, Shivam started to become unconscious, and he started sleeping. When the driver removed one hand to check Shivam, the car slowed down, and an autorickshaw hit the car,” his father claimed.

Both KK Mishra and lawyers for the family have countered police claims that Shivam was driving the vehicle. Eyewitnesses said the Lamborghini was speeding when it hit an autorickshaw, a bullet motorcycle, and eventually a pole. They added that bouncers accompanying the driver had removed him from the vehicle immediately after the crash.

“The Police Commissioner is wrong if he says that Shivam was driving the car. No one in our family consumes alcohol or any other stuff,” the tobacco baron insisted.

Eyewitnesses say ‘bouncers took Shivam Mishra away’

Eyewitnesses said the car first hit an auto-rickshaw and then rammed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The impact threw the rider nearly 10 feet into the air before the vehicle snagged on the front wheel of the bike and began dragging it. It finally hit an electric pole and stopped moving. Eyewitness accounts indicate Mishra had tried to flee the scene with help from the bouncers who had been following in another car. They were stopped by a passerby after the accident.

“The car hit an autorickshaw, and its speed increased. The car rammed into the bullet bike and hit a pole after that. After the accident, his (Shivam Mishra) bouncers broke the glass of the car and took him away… After some time, the police arrived and took the car to the police station. We don’t know whether he was the driver or the car’s owner… Our bike is also standing at the Police Station,” eyewitness Sonu Tripathi told news agency ANI.

Shivam Mishra in Delhi for ‘treatment’

The father of the accused claimed the driver had been unable to open the car window after the accident because it was automatically locked. He said security staff had broken the glass and opened the gate to pull Shivam Mishra out of the car.

“When Shivam returned home, the doctor checked him. After a while, we sent Shivam to Delhi for treatment. He is still undergoing treatment in Delhi. I spoke with the doctors, and he is not in a condition to come to Kanpur as of now. The doctor said he would be better in the next two to three days,” he added.