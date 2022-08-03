Three suspended Congress MLAs part of larger conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Days after three Jharkhand Congress MLAs were caught with Rs 49 lakh in cash at Bengal’s Howrah district, the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday revealed that the seized amount was part of a larger conspiracy with “their indirect links with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through an influential person close to the BJP-led Centre” in a bid to destabilise the Congress-JMM government, reported The Indian Express.

The Assam Chief Minister has already played down the allegations levelled against him and said that he is touch with many Congress leaders as they were “old friends” from his previous party. During the course of the probe against the three MLAs, the CID today claimed that they were stopped by the DCP South-West in Delhi from executing a search warrant in connection with the case. The Bengal CID has requested the Delhi Commissioner of Police to intervene.

The CID further claimed that they had raided a share market trader’s office in Kolkata’s Lalbazar on Tuesday, from where they suspected that the money was arranged. The CID team revealed that they had secured Rs three lakh in cash, 250 silver coins and several documents.

The Jharkhand MLAs were arrested as the investigating agency claimed that they couldn’t provide any satisfactory answer to why they were carrying such huge pile of cash in person after they were detained by the Howrah Rural police. The three MLAs were soon suspended from the party.

“Definitely, they (arrested MLAs) were part of a plan to topple the Jharkhand Government. Not directly though, we strongly suspect they were in touch with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma through someone close to the Centre. We have found their links. This is a complicated economic offence,” a CID official told The Indian Express. The highly-placed official in the CID further added that they were checking the call records of the three MLAs while refusing to reveal the link between the Congress MLAs and the Assam CM, according to IE.