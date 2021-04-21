Three ONGC employees abducted from Sivasagar site in Assam, probe underway

"The abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC," said the company.

Unknown armed miscreants have abducted three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) including two Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) and a Junior Technician (Production) in the early hours today. The abduction happened at a rig site of ONGC situated in Lakuwa field of Sivasagar District. The company informed that the abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to the ONGC. However, the vehicle was later found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border. “A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police,” said the ONGC.

Senior officials of the Assam Police are at the site and a probe is underway. “Local administration has been informed about the incident and ONGC is in constant touch with the higher authorities,” it said.

According to reports, the armed miscreants belonged to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). According to the police, the abduction took place between 1 am and 2 pm.

The names of the ONGC employees who have been abducted are Alakesh Saikia, Mohini Mohan Gogoi and Ritul Saikia.

This is not the first time ULFA (I) has done this. The militant group had abducted two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infra from Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh in December last year.