  • MORE MARKET STATS

Three ONGC employees abducted from Sivasagar site in Assam, probe underway

By: |
April 21, 2021 10:06 AM

According to reports, the armed miscreants who abducted ONGC staffs belonged to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

ONGC Assam abducted lakwa sivasagar"The abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC," said the company.

Unknown armed miscreants have abducted three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) including two Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) and a Junior Technician (Production) in the early hours today. The abduction happened at a rig site of ONGC situated in Lakuwa field of Sivasagar District. The company informed that the abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to the ONGC. However, the vehicle was later found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border. “A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police,” said the ONGC.

Senior officials of the Assam Police are at the site and a probe is underway. “Local administration has been informed about the incident and ONGC is in constant touch with the higher authorities,” it said.

Related News

According to reports, the armed miscreants belonged to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). According to the police, the abduction took place between 1 am and 2 pm.

The names of the ONGC employees who have been abducted are Alakesh Saikia, Mohini Mohan Gogoi and Ritul Saikia.

This is not the first time ULFA (I) has done this. The militant group had abducted two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infra from Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh in December last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

ONGC
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Three ONGC employees abducted from Sivasagar site in Assam probe underway
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farmers Protest Live News: BKU Ekta Ugrahan’s Delhi march today amid COVID-19 second wave
2COVID-19 Second Wave: Mamata Banerjee slams Modi govt’s monumental incompetence in COVID management
3M Narasimham, who set the intellectual framework for banking reforms in India, passes away