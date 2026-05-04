Krishnagiri Thally Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Ajith. G Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Asanraja. K IND Awaited
Devappa. Y IND Awaited
Dr.Nagesh Kumar. C BJP Awaited
Jagan. M IND Awaited
Jayaram. N Anna Makkal Katchi Awaited
Kumar. D.J IND Awaited
Narasimma Reddy Alias Narasimman. R Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Ramachandran. T CPI Awaited
Suresh. G Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Counting of votes for the Thally assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

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What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Thally Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 85.78% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Thally assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Communist Party Of India candidate won from Thally with a margin of 56226 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Thally assembly elections?

Thally Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Ramachandran.T Dr.Nagesh Kumar.C 56226
Party Name Communist Party Of India Bharatiya Janta Party

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
CPI-flag
Ramachandran.T
2016
DMK-flag
Prakaash.y
2011
CPI-flag
T. Ramachandran

Thally Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Thally Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.