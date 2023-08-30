scorecardresearch
Ten injured as two DTC buses collide on Delhi’s Sansad Marg

At least 10-15 people were onboard one bus and seven to eight were riding the other.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Two DTC buses collided in Delhi's Sansad Marg on Wednesday. (Image: ANI)

At least ten people, including drivers and conductors, were injured on Wednesday as two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses collided in Delhi’s Sansad Marg area on Wednesday. The incident occurred around noon.

“When the buses collided, passengers were thrown off of their seats and several got injured. One of the drivers broke his leg. At least 10 people have been injured — both the drivers, conductors and at least five to six passengers. The drivers were the worst affected,” a local eyewitness Jagpal Singh, told news agency PTI.

Singh further told PTI that at least 10-15 people were onboard one bus and seven to eight were riding the other.

“A man came on a motorcycle, he chose to cut in front of the bus and one of the buses moved towards the other. While the other was coming straight and hence they collided. It was not the fault of the bus drivers. The speed of the buses was normal, if it would’ve been high, the damage would’ve been a lot worse and a lot more passengers would’ve been injured,” said the local witness.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 16:05 IST

