9 dead as temple collapses in rain-hit Shimla, several feared trapped

Nine people have been killed and several people are feared trapped under the debris after a temple collapsed in the Summer Hill area of rain-hit Shimla on Monday.
A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on the ground and is carrying out rescue operations as 10-15 more people are feared trapped under the debris.
The devotees had gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Sawan. According to an official, nearly 50 people had gathered when the incident took place.
“Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a tweet.
The chief minister also reached the temple collapse site to inspect the situation.
Meanwhile, seven people were killed after a cloudburst was reported in a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan. The incident occurred at Jadon village late on Sunday night.
Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours has triggered landslides, blocking several roads, including the key Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks.
The state has announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the state till August 14, news agency PTI reported.