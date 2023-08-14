9 dead as temple collapses in rain-hit Shimla, several feared trapped

Nine people have been killed and several people are feared trapped under the debris after a temple collapsed in the Summer Hill area of rain-hit Shimla on Monday.

VIDEO | A temple reportedly collapsed due to a massive landslide in Shimla's Summer Hill earlier today. Several people are feared trapped under the debris. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on the ground and is carrying out rescue operations as 10-15 more people are feared trapped under the debris.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh situation arising out of heavy rainfall in the state



"Few bodies have been retrieved from under the debris here; 10-15 people are still buried under the debris. All efforts are being made to safely rescue people. 12-15 people have… pic.twitter.com/zwjdlOp4R5 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

The devotees had gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Sawan. According to an official, nearly 50 people had gathered when the incident took place.

“Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a tweet.

The chief minister also reached the temple collapse site to inspect the situation.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspects the situation on the spot of landslide in Summer Hill area of rain-hit Shimla pic.twitter.com/ZfLlp4FOqm — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

Meanwhile, seven people were killed after a cloudburst was reported in a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan. The incident occurred at Jadon village late on Sunday night.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours has triggered landslides, blocking several roads, including the key Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks.

The state has announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the state till August 14, news agency PTI reported.