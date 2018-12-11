Telangana Election Result 2018: Decimated Congress writes to Election Commission, raises doubts over malfunctioning EVMs

TRS workers celebrate their party’s victory in the states Assembly elections in Hyderabad.(PTI Photo)

Telangana Election Result: With caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti all set to sweep elections in Telangana, the Congress has raised doubts over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). A delegation of Congress leaders have submitted a complaint to state chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar raising doubts over the manipulation of EVMs.

“The counting of votes in Telangana state is going on now and the distorted trends in counting of EVM machines, there is a strong suspicion that EVM machines have been manipulated. The EVM machines showing trends which are far away from ground realities,” it said in the letter to CEO.

Requesting the EC to hold counting in VVPAT paper, before results are announced, it added, “The Congress party requests that 100% counting of VVPAT papers should be taken up in all Assembly constituencies of Telangana prior to the declaration of the results.”

Meanwhile, the TRS is all set to form government in Telangana for the second consecutive time, with the party leading in 84 seats out of the total of 119 Assembly seats in the state. The Congress-TDP alliance was way behind on 24 seats, while the BJP was ahead on 3 seats.

In the morning, soon after counting had begun in the state it had become clear that TRS will bounce back to power with thumping majority. Party chief and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had in September dissolved the Assembly, eight months ahead of schedule in a gamble that has paid off very well for the party.

“The people reposed faith in the leadership of our chief minister and they did not believe in the disinformation campaign of the opposition,” state minister T Harish Rao was quoted as saying by the PTI.

Hyderabad: Congress delegation submits a complaint to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar raising suspicions that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been manipulated in the state. #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/XTCL0Dcmnb — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018

The first two results that have been declared showed comfortably in favour of TRS. Its candidates M Sanjay Kumar and Sunke Ravishankar have won from Jagtial and Choppadandi seats respectively.