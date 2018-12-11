  • Rajasthan

    Cong 98
    BJP 74
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 111
    BJP 111
    BSP 2
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 67
    BJP 17
    JCC 6
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018: CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has ability to form non BJP, non Congress front , says Asaduddin Owaisi

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 8:21 PM

Asaduddin Owaisi has today hailed Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's coming back to power in the state.

Asaduddin Owaisi, telangana, telangana assembly election results 2018Asaduddin Owaisi

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has today hailed Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s coming back to power in the state after his party won the state polls quite convincingly. The party has won more than 90 seats in the state out of the total of 118.

“I say this with all responsibility that K Chandrasekhar Rao has all capabilities & capacities to ensure that a non-Congress government comes into existence when the next parliament election takes place & this country requires a non-Congress and a non-BJP government,” he was quoted as saying by the ANI.

His party, which supported TRS, won six seats, was leading in 1 constituency. The Congress in Mahakutumi (alliance)with TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi was far behind the TRS leading in 22 seats.BJP won one seat. Others have won two seats and is leading in one seat. Elections were held in the state on December 7.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also won his seat from Gajwel constituency by the margin of 57,321 votes. He got 1,23,996 votes, while his nearest Congress rival Vanteru Pratap Reddy bagged 66,675 votes.

After his party’s empathic win in the state, congratulations forr him have come from several leaders which included H D Kumaraswamy, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Jagmohan Reddy among others.

Among other prominent leaders who won elections in Telangana include ministers E Rajender T Srinivas Yadav and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is brother of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
