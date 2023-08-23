‘What’s wrong with it?’ Tamil Nadu BJP chief on Rajinikanth touching Yogi Adityanath’s feet

Days after superstar Rajinikanth found himself in the middle of a controversy for touching Yogi Adityanath’s feet during his visit to Lucknow, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday came out in support and said “He was showing respect, what’s wrong with it?”

“Yogi ji is the head of the Gorakhpur mutt. People in Uttar Pradesh call him ‘Maharaj’. So, if Rajinikanth falls on his feet, what’s wrong with it? This doesn’t mean one person is lesser than the other. It only shows that Rajinikanth respects Yogi ji and his spirituality. He has only shown his love and affection to Yogi ji,” Annamalai said, India Today reported.

He further said, “There will be no end if some jobless political parties and their leaders start criticising everything.”

“Recently we are seeing ministers falling at the feet of CM MK Stalin. Similarly, an MLA who is much senior to Udhayanidhi Stalin bowed down to him in the assembly. Why are people who are criticising Rajinikanth not talking about this?” Annamalai asked.

Rajinikanth’s act of touching Yogi Adityanath’s feet sparked a debate, with some people criticising him for touching the feet of someone younger than him. Some others claimed that it revealed Rajinikanth’s allegiance to Yogi Adityanath’s party, BJP.

However, the Tamil superstar later explained that it is his “longstanding habit to show reverence to yogis or sanyasis by touching their feet”, regardless of their age.

