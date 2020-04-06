Supreme Court lays down rules for functioning of courts via video conferencing

Supreme Court issues guidelines on court functioning via video conferencing.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued directions to ensure that the judiciary rises to face the unique challenge of coronavirus. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde took suo moto cognizance for issuing guidelines on court functioning via video conferencing.

The court granted a free hand to the High Courts to devise modalities and conduct hearings through video-conferencing and other means in view of the coronavirus outbreak. It directed the lower courts to make appropriate arrangements for litigants who cannot access video-conferencing facilities. The bench said that until appropriate rules are framed by the HCs, video-conferencing will be used for hearing.

The CJI-headed bench, however, said that evidence will not be recorded via video-conferencing in any case. It said that if evidence must be recorded, the presiding officer will ensure that distance is maintained inside the courtroom.

“The court will have the power to restrict entry into the courtroom to maintain distancing,” the SC said as it emphasised on social distancing in courts.

It added that no presiding officer will restrict entry of the parties to the case unless the parties are suffering any health problems. “Presiding officer will have power to adjourn proceedings if the crowd cannot be managed,” it ruled.