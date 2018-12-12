Star struck! Firm believer of astrology, KCR to take oath at time fixed by priest

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 4:40 PM

Telangana Rasthra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has handed down Congress-TDP combine a humiliating defeat in assembly elections, is expected to take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday between 1.24 pm and 3.04 pm, as his head priest has fixed this time for his oath taking.

KCR, KCR oath ceremony, congress, TDP, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Rasthra Samithi president, HyderabadRao, who is known for his steadfast belief in Indian astrology and chart prepared by his priest, considers the number 6 lucky for him. (PTI)

Telangana Rasthra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has handed down Congress-TDP combine a humiliating defeat in assembly elections, is expected to take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday between 1.24 pm and 3.04 pm, as his head priest has fixed this time for his oath taking. Today, Rao was elected the leader by party MLAs unopposed, paving the way for a second consecutive term as chief minister of the state after its formation.

Firm believer of Indian Astrology

According to party sources, Rao is expected to take oath at 1.24 pm tomorrow as according to his priest Laxmi Dharmacharya, the auspicious Abhijith Muhurt (the most auspicious time of the day to start something important) will be applicable during this time of the day.

Rao, who is known for his steadfast belief in Indian astrology and chart prepared by his priest, considers the number 6 lucky for him. Sum total of tomorrow’s date 12-12-18 is also 6, which is why KCR has decided to take oath tomorrow.

Also read| Telangana election results: KCR to take oath as Chief Minister for second consecutive term on Thursday

One or two ministers may take oath tomorrow along with him, rest of the ministers are expected to take oath after four-five days.

KCR hands down a humiliating defeat to TDP-Congress

K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to take oath in a simple ceremony to be held at Raj Bhawan in Hyderabad. K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led the party to a resounding victory by winning nearly three fourth of the assembly seats (88 of total 119 seats) in the state assembly, was elected the leader of TRS legislature party at a meeting held in Telangana Bhavan in the state capital Hyderabad.

Rao has been re-elected from Gajwel assembly constituency in Siddipet district by a margin of 58,290 votes. Under his leadership, the party has secured over 46.9% of the total votes polled in the state, reducing Congress-TDP combine to a distant second with a vote share of 28.9% vote share.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Star struck! Firm believer of astrology, KCR to take oath at time fixed by priest
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition