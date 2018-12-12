Star struck! Firm believer of astrology, KCR to take oath at time fixed by priest

Rao, who is known for his steadfast belief in Indian astrology and chart prepared by his priest, considers the number 6 lucky for him. (PTI)

Telangana Rasthra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has handed down Congress-TDP combine a humiliating defeat in assembly elections, is expected to take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday between 1.24 pm and 3.04 pm, as his head priest has fixed this time for his oath taking. Today, Rao was elected the leader by party MLAs unopposed, paving the way for a second consecutive term as chief minister of the state after its formation.

Firm believer of Indian Astrology

According to party sources, Rao is expected to take oath at 1.24 pm tomorrow as according to his priest Laxmi Dharmacharya, the auspicious Abhijith Muhurt (the most auspicious time of the day to start something important) will be applicable during this time of the day.

Rao, who is known for his steadfast belief in Indian astrology and chart prepared by his priest, considers the number 6 lucky for him. Sum total of tomorrow’s date 12-12-18 is also 6, which is why KCR has decided to take oath tomorrow.

Also read| Telangana election results: KCR to take oath as Chief Minister for second consecutive term on Thursday

One or two ministers may take oath tomorrow along with him, rest of the ministers are expected to take oath after four-five days.

KCR hands down a humiliating defeat to TDP-Congress

K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to take oath in a simple ceremony to be held at Raj Bhawan in Hyderabad. K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led the party to a resounding victory by winning nearly three fourth of the assembly seats (88 of total 119 seats) in the state assembly, was elected the leader of TRS legislature party at a meeting held in Telangana Bhavan in the state capital Hyderabad.

Rao has been re-elected from Gajwel assembly constituency in Siddipet district by a margin of 58,290 votes. Under his leadership, the party has secured over 46.9% of the total votes polled in the state, reducing Congress-TDP combine to a distant second with a vote share of 28.9% vote share.