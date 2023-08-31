scorecardresearch
Govt calls special session of Parliament from September 18-22, no word on agenda

The Centre has not revealed the agenda for the special sitting which will be held days after the G20 summit in the national capital on September 9-10.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Parliament
The Monsoon Session was held from July 20 to August 11, which saw a total of 17 sittings spread over 23 days. (File Image)

The central government has called a special session of Parliament from September 18-22 which will have five sittings, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. However, the Centre did not reveal the agenda for the special sitting which will be held days after the G20 summit in the national capital on September 9-10.  

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Prior to this, the Monsoon Session was held from July 20 to August 11, which saw a total of 17 sittings spread over 23 days. However, the Session witnessed massive disruptions every day with Opposition leaders demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Manipur. They also moved a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi-led government at the Centre, which was defeated.

Reacting to the announcement by the Parliamentary Affairs minister, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the Special Session was being called during “India’s most important festival of Ganesh Chaturthi”.

“This special session called during India’s most important festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is unfortunate and goes against the Hindu sentiments. Surprised at their choice of dates!” she wrote on X.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 16:06 IST

