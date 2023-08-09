‘Situation not assessed properly’: Haryana Deputy CM claims ‘lapses’ led to Nuh violence

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday indicated that there were “shortcomings of the administration” in assessing the situation in Nuh, where communal violence erupted on July 31 during a religious procession.

The state government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the district till August 11, where conditions are “still critical and tense”.

Chautala said the additional DGP (law and order) had stated that permission for a procession having 3,200 people was taken by the organisers, and accordingly the police force was deployed, PTI reported.

“…Lack of assessment by the administration which could not assess this entire episode properly. Nuh SP (now transferred) was on leave since July 22, the one who had the additional charge could not assess it properly and the officials from whom permission (for the procession) was taken too could not assess it properly. It is a point which is under investigation,” he told reporters here when asked whether there was an intelligence failure to assess the situation.

The JJP leader had earlier said that the organisers of the religious procession, which was attacked in Nuh by a mob, did not give a proper estimation of the expected turnout to the district administration, “a lapse which may have led to the violence”.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal procession was attacked by mobs.

A total of 312 people have been arrested and 142 FIRs registered so far in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, Home Minister Anil Vij said in a statement on Tuesday, PTI reported.

When asked by the reporters when did he get information about the July 31 incident, Chautala replied, “I came to know about it at 1:30 pm…I talked to ADGP (CID) and requested that SP Bhiwani be sent there (Nuh).”

“For the first time, such an atmosphere in the state has been created in a planned manner and strict action will be taken against those involved, be it a minor or major,” he said when asked that some teenagers were stated to be part of those who indulged in stone pelting on the procession.

On allegations that “one-sided action was being taken”, Chautala said all those being arrested do not belong to a particular caste or community.

(With inputs from PTI)