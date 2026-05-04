Coimbatore Singanallur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A.Mounakumar IND Awaited
Akbar Ali IND Awaited
Ayoob Riyas IND Awaited
Dr.K.Rajkumar IND Awaited
Janani.D IND Awaited
K.Kumar Babu IND Awaited
K.R.Jayaram AIADMK Awaited
K.S.Sri Giri Prasath Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Karthik IND Awaited
M.Ashok Kumar IND Awaited
Murugan.O Ganasangam Party of India Awaited
N.R.Appathurai All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
N.Rajasekaran IND Awaited
Nehruji Gunasekaran Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
P.Tamilselvi IND Awaited
R.Manikandabrabhu IND Awaited
Rajkumar.M IND Awaited
S.S.Sundharam Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R) Awaited
S.Satheesh IND Awaited
Sarveswaran Party for the Rights of Other backward Classes Awaited
Sivaji Perumal BSP Awaited
Subaramanian.N IND Awaited
Thahir Hussain IND Awaited
Uma Paramasivam IND Awaited
V.Balamurugan IND Awaited
V.Srinidhi INC Awaited
Vasanthi IND Awaited
Vijayakumar IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Singanallur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Singanallur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 81.03% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Singanallur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Singanallur with a margin of 10854 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Singanallur assembly elections?

Singanallur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Jayaram, K.R Karthik, N 10854
Party Name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
AIADMK-flag
Jayaram, K.R
2016
DMK-flag
N. Karthik
2011
AIADMK-flag
R.chinnasamy

Singanallur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Singanallur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.