The state administration in Madhya Pradesh has razed the illegal encroachment of Pravesh Shukla, the accused seen allegedly urinating on a tribal man in Sidhi district in a video that has gone viral online and generated widespread outrage.

Shukla has been booked by the police under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, besides the National Security Act slapped against him.

As per the police, the man allegedly seen being urinated upon in the video is a tribal. Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the incident and said that exemplary action will be taken against the accused.

Hours later, the CM’s office posted on Twitter that NSA has been slapped against the arrested accused and warned criminals of consequences. “NSA has been imposed, bulldozers have also run and if needed, Mama ji will bury the criminals even under 10 feet of ground. Mamaji’s message is clear, so people with wrong intentions think 10 times before committing crime in Madhya Pradesh,” the tweet read.

The Congress earlier alleged that the culprit was associated with BJP’s sitting BJP MLA from Siddhi, Kedarnath Shukla, a charge that the BJP has denied. Contacted by The Indian Express, the MLA’s spokesperson said, “This man is not a representative of the MLA. He is not even a BJP member.”