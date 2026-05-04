Vellore Sholinghur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A.Anandan IND Awaited
A.Ashok Kumar Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
A.M.Munirathinam INC Awaited
A.Palani IND Awaited
G.Kapil Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
K.Munisamy IND Awaited
K.Saravanan Pattali Makkal Katchi Awaited
Kaviyarasan.Subiramani IND Awaited
M.Dinesh IND Awaited
M.Giridharan BSP Awaited
M.Vijayan IND Awaited
N.Gopalakrishnan IND Awaited
N.Mani IND Awaited
R.Sethupathi IND Awaited
R.Vinoth Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi Awaited
S.Ilayaraja IND Awaited
S.Senthilkumar Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Awaited
Santhanam.R IND Awaited
Sudhakar.K Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
T.Rajendran IND Awaited
V.Hemachandiran IND Awaited
V.Munirathinam IND Awaited
V.Sadhasivam IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Sholinghur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Sholinghur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 80.39% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Sholinghur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Indian National Congress candidate won from Sholinghur with a margin of 26698 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Sholinghur assembly elections?

Sholinghur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name A.M.Munirathinam A.M.Krishnan 26698
Party Name Indian National Congress Pattali Makkal Katchi

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
INC-flag
A.M.Munirathinam
2016
AIADMK-flag
Parthiban.n.g
2011
DMDK-flag
P.r.manogar

Sholinghur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Sholinghur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.