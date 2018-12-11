Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray lauds voters’ courage to reject “those not wanted”

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Taking a swipe at BJP, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday said voters have rejected those they did not want and lauded their “courage” for showing the way forward to the country. Thackeray in a statement said, “I congratulate the courage of the voters who did not think about the useless question of who would be the choice (to the ruling parties in five states).”

“They (voters) did not think about EVMs, distribution of money, hooliganism or who would be the alternative to all of this, but rejected those they did not want. True courage is not worrying about future. The courage of voters has shown the country the way forward,” he said. Trends showed the Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and locked in a see-saw battle in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, the TRS was set to form its second successive government in Telangana while the Mizo National Front (MNF) was surging ahead in the Mizoram Assembly polls. “While political parties keep winning and losing elections and the winner should be congratulated, people’s courage needs to be recognised in the elections to these five states,” said Thackeray, whose party is an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.