Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP working presidents 

Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999.

Written by PTI
The announcement was made in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP. (Image/IE)

Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999.

The announcement was made in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.

Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar’s offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

First published on: 10-06-2023 at 13:33 IST

