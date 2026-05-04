Namakkal Senthamangalam Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A Balamugan IND Awaited
C Chandrasekaran AIADMK Awaited
C Jaganathan All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
C Suthan IND Awaited
E Manikandan IND Awaited
K Duraisamy Ganasangam Party of India Awaited
K Ramesh IND Awaited
M Swaminathan IND Awaited
P Chandrasekar Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
P Poomalar DMK Awaited
P Ramasamy Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Ponnumani C Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Counting of votes for the Senthamangalam assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

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What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Senthamangalam Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 90.14% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Senthamangalam assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Senthamangalam with a margin of 10493 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Senthamangalam assembly elections?

Senthamangalam Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Ponnusamy K Chandran S 10493
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Ponnusamy K
2016
AIADMK-flag
Chandrasekaran C
2011
DMDK-flag
Santhi Rajamanickam

Senthamangalam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Senthamangalam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.