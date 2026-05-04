Salem Salem-west Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Alagaapuram. R. Mohanraj Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam Awaited
Amirthalingam.N IND Awaited
Arul .S IND Awaited
Arul Ramadas Aanaithinthiya Jananayaka Pathukappu Kazhagam Awaited
Arul. T IND Awaited
Arul.D IND Awaited
Arul.P IND Awaited
Bharanitharan.D.K IND Awaited
Bharath.S IND Awaited
Chandrasekaran.G IND Awaited
Dhanapal IND Awaited
Er.Prabakaran.S IND Awaited
Gunasekaran .R BSP Awaited
Karthe.M Pattali Makkal Katchi Awaited
Karthick.M IND Awaited
Karthick.R IND Awaited
Kumar.A.P IND Awaited
Lakshmanan.S Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Manohar.C IND Awaited
Mohan Raj. R IND Awaited
Panneerselvam.P IND Awaited
Perumal. A IND Awaited
Prabu .K Vishwa Tamil Kazhagam Awaited
Radhakrishnan. R IND Awaited
Raj Kumar .G Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Selvam.R IND Awaited
Srisabarinathan IND Awaited
Suresh Kumar.R Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Thiyagarajan.M IND Awaited
Velmanikandan. S IND Awaited
Vijayakumar. S IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Salem-west assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Salem-west Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 90.06% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Salem-west assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Pattali Makkal Katchi candidate won from Salem-west with a margin of 21499 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Salem-west assembly elections?

Salem-west Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Arul. R Rajendran. A 21499
Party Name Pattali Makkal Katchi Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
Pattali Makkal Katchi-flag
R Arul
2016
AIADMK-flag
Venkatachalam.g
2011
AIADMK-flag
G.venkatachalam

Salem-west Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Salem-west Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.