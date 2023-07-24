Sacked minister flashes ‘red diary’ inside Rajasthan Assembly that could incriminate CM Gehlot

DESCRIPTION: On Monday, sacked minister Rajendra Gudha reached near Speaker CP Joshi’s chair with a ‘red diary’ and had an argument with him. As Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, the Speaker asked him to come to his chamber and adjourned the Rajasthan Assembly.

Days after Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha was sacked, he claimed that he had in his possession a ‘red diary’ which he wanted to introduce in the Assembly on Monday. It contains the details of the alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gudha was sacked as a minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led government on July 21 after he spoke of alleged assaults against women in the state – an allegation first made by the BJP. According to the Governor’s House, Rajasthan CM recommended the Governor to remove the minister. The proposal was accepted without any delay.

Also Read: ‘Kicked, punched, dragged out of Assembly’: Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha alleges manhandling by Congress leaders

Later on Sunday, Gudha said that he had taken out a “red diary” from the house of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore, when it was being raided by the Income Tax department in 2020, on the instructions of Gehlot.

Addressing an event in Jhunjhunu district, Gudha added that the CM would have found himself in jail if he hadn’t managed to retrieve the diary, reported The Indian Express.

Gudha also said that there is no difference between “rapists” and Congress MLAs. He said like gangster Lawrence Bishnoi runs his criminal activities from jail, Congress MLAs do it from inside the House.

Rajasthan Assembly adjourned

The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned on Monday after sacked minister Rajendra Gudha, aided by BJP MLAs, created unruly scenes in the House during Zero Hour. Gudha reached near Speaker CP Joshi’s chair with a “red diary” and had an argument with him. As Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, the speaker asked him to come to his chamber.

Also Read: AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for ‘unruly behaviour’ for remaining Monsoon Session

After some time, Gudha reached near Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him while he stood to speak. The Speaker then adjourned the House.

Before the House began in the morning, Gudha told reporters that he would “disclose” details about the “red diary” in the assembly. He said the diary contained some “secrets”.

After the Assembly was adjourned, Gudha alleged that he was manhandled by Congress party leaders inside the Rajasthan Assembly and was marshalled out.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha was not allowed to enter the Rajasthan Assembly today after being removed as minister in Ashok Gehlot's cabinet. pic.twitter.com/aMVOt0JRbM — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 24, 2023

He tried to re-enter the Assembly forcibly, but was stopped at the entrance, visuals showed.