Sabarimala protests part of BJP-RSS game plan, says CPI-M

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 3:11 PM

The agitation against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala is part of an "all-India game plan of the BJP and RSS to stir up communal tensions and create communal polarization" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the CPI-M has said.

Sabarimala protests, BJP-RSS, CPI-M, Ayodhya, Supreme Court, latest news on sabrimala“Central amongst them is the Ram temple at Ayodhya,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist said.

The agitation against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala is part of an “all-India game plan of the BJP and RSS to stir up communal tensions and create communal polarization” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the CPI-M has said. “Given the all-round failure of the Modi government and with the Lok Sabha elections just six months away, the BJP and RSS have begun to desperately revive communal and divisive issues,” said an editorial in the CPI-M journal “People’s Democracy”. “Central amongst them is the Ram temple at Ayodhya,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist said.

The editorial said that the aim of the BJP, RSS and allied groups was to provoke violence and create trouble within the Sabarimala temple premises and to put the blame on the Kerala government led by the CPI-M “for destroying the sanctity of the temple”.  It quoted Kerala BJP President Sreedharan Pillai as saying that their struggle was against the Communist government and not the entry of women into the temple.

The CPI-M said that the Kerawla government had acted only against BJP-RSS activists, including some criminal elements, who it alleged wanted to take control of the temple premises. “There was no hindrance for the tens of thousands of devotees who had begun to flow in to pray at the temple.”

On the contrary, the state-wide shutdown called by the BJP and other groups on November 17 “actually inconvenienced a large number of pilgrims who had come for the Sabarimala pilgrimage from outside the state”.  The editorial accused the Congress party in Kerala of “shamelessly” lining up behind the Hindutva forces in condemning the state government and echoing the demands of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The campaign to revive the building of Ram temple at Ayodhya and the agitation against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala are part and parcel of the pre-election agenda of the Sangh parivar,” the editorial said.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sabarimala protests part of BJP-RSS game plan, says CPI-M
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition