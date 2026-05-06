Tamil Nadu actor-turned-politician “Thalapathy” Joseph Vijay is loved for his on-screen appearance as the actor seen in movies always making bold decisions to save the day. But when it comes to money, he appears to maintain a conservative approach. Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is the single largest party in the state after winning 108 seats in the recently-concluded Assembly elections. If he forms the government with allies, he is likely to be the chief minister soon.

This possibility has pushed one document into public view. The election affidavit filed on March 30, 2026 with the Election Commission of India (Form 26), and archived by the Association for Democratic Reforms on MyNeta, the 27-page filing reads like a balance sheet with a story.

Declared net worth: Rs 624 crore.

Movable assets: Rs 404 crore.

Immovable assets: Rs 220 crore.

Declared FY25 income: Rs 184.53 crore from self-employment, rent, and interest.

However, one number that stood out in the crowd was Rs 213.36 crore, in savings account. On March 27, 2026, Vijay reported Rs 213.36 crore locked in a single savings account at Indian Overseas Bank’s Saligramam branch. This was not a layered investment and not a market instrument but a plain bank balance.

Adding to this, the actor had stored Rs 100 crore in fixed deposits in four banks:

Rs 40 crore in Axis Bank, Indira Nagar

Rs 25 crore in Indian Overseas Bank, Kodambakkam

Rs 20 crore in HDFC Bank, Besant Nagar

Rs 15 crore in State Bank of India, Shastri Nagar

With no bonds, mutual funds and debentures, Vijay’s total equity holding is Rs 19.37 lakh. Shares include Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd (Rs 19.03 lakh), small holdings in Indian Overseas Bank and Sun Paper Mill Ltd.

With this, it can be seen that this is less than one percent of his net worth in equities.

A look at Vijay’s property investments

From homes to agriculture lands, the actor’s real estate worth Rs 220 crore is spread across Tamil Nadu.

Residential (Rs 115 crore): As many as 10 properties are located in Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore, Egmore and nearby areas.

Commercial areas (Rs 82.8 crore): Parivakkam, Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur and Koppur.

Rental income from these assets is declared as active income. The actor is also the Managing Director of Jaya Nagar Property Private Limited, showing a formal real-estate interest.

Car collection

2014 Toyota Vellfire – Rs 1.63 crore

2015 Tata Caravan – Rs 6 crore

2024 Lexus 350 – Rs 3.01 crore

2024 BMW i7 – Rs 2 crore

2024 Maruti Swift – Rs 5.35 lakh

2025 TVS XL Super – Rs 67,400

Total: Rs 13.52 crore.

The TVK chief has also declared Rs 1.20 crore worth of gold (883 grams) and silver articles (Rs 15 lakh). With the divorce case underway, Vijay’s spouse Sangeetha has declared 3,132 grams of gold worth Rs 4.07 crore, 2 kg silver worth Rs 4.75 lakh and diamonds (134.91 carats) worth Rs 1 crore.

Income Tax disputes

The actor’s affidavit also mentioned four pending tax demands. A Rs 1.50 crore penalty for AY 2015-16, linked to alleged concealment around the film Puli, was upheld by the Madras High Court in February 2026 on limitation grounds, with liberty to appeal at the tribunal.

Other demands:

Rs 91.36 lakh (AY 2011-12)

Rs 88.97 lakh (AY 2015-16)

Rs 14.13 lakh (AY 2022-23, under appeal)

With news over the actor’s affidavit on the rise, Vijay may become one of India’s richest CMs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar and staked claim on the government, ending a two-day-long uncertainty over the government formation. This follows the Election Commission of India’s announcement on Monday that his newly-formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won the recently concluded Tamil Nadu election.