RJD tweets comparing new Parliament building to a coffin, draws criticism

While India’s new Parliament building is being inaugurated today, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party Rashtriya Janata Dal has stirred controversy by posting a tweet comparing the new building’s structure to that of a coffin. The RJD’s tweet featured a caption that asked, “What’s this?”

This drew sharp comments online and an angry response from the BJP.

“What can be more unfortunate than this? They have no brains. This new parliament building has been built with public money. Representatives of all parties, even if they have boycotted the inauguration, will be attending parliament proceedings there. Has the RJD decided to permanently boycott parliament? Will their MPs resign from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,?” Sushil Kumar Modi, Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Another BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi told the agency that no political comments should be made on the day when the new parliament building is being inaugurated. All political parties shoulr rise above politics and respect this.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Shame on you for this disgusting tweet😡<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RJD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#RJD</a> <a href=”https://t.co/nzegvldLLN”>pic.twitter.com/nzegvldLLN</a></p>— BharatVarshiya™ (@BharatVarshiya_) <a href=”https://twitter.com/BharatVarshiya_/status/1662669919769489408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 28, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticises Modi for not ‘allowing’ President Droupadi Murmu to fulfil her Constitutional duties by inaugurating the new Parliament building.

“The President — the first Adivasi to become President — is not allowed to fulfil her Constitutional duties and inaugurate the New Parliament building in 2023,” Ramesh tweeted on Sunday morning during the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023,” the tweet said.