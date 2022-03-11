Rampur Election Result 2022 Live: Azam Khan is leading against BJP candidate Akash Saxena by a margin of over 38,000 votes and is set to retain the seat.

Azam Khan Election Result 2022, Rampur Azam Khan Election Result 2022: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur jail — was leading from Rampur constituency, a Muslim-dominated society. As per the official ECI data, Khan was leading against BJP candidate Akash Saxena by a margin of over 38,000 votes and was set to retain the seat. Saxena has a history with Azam as his father, former BJP minister Shiv Bahadur Saxena, lost the Assembly polls from this seat to Azam Khan way back in 1989. Saxena, a lawyer, is responsible for more than half of the cases filed against the SP leader.

During his poll campaign, 46-year-old Saxena boasted about filing 30 of the over 100 FIRs against the SP veteran while Kazim claims he is the one who is to be credited for exposing Azam. Given Y-category security under the Yogi Adityanath government, Saxena, who runs an export business and claims to be a life-long RSS worker, is contesting elections for the first time. Meanwhile, the Congress has placed its bet on Kazim Ali Khan, son of the last Nawab of Rampur, whose parents won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat seven times on Congress ticket. A four-time MLA, Kazim Ali Khan won his first election from the Bilaspur seat in Rampur district in 1996, when his mother Begum Noor Bano had won the Lok Sabha election.

14:00 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Azam Khan extends lead against Akash Saxena Azam Khan has so far garnered 36,868 votes while Akash Saxena is a distant second with 4,520 votes in its kitty.