Ramanathapuram Ramanathapuram Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A. Chinna Raja IND Awaited
Balakrishnan IND Awaited
C. Parirajan Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi Awaited
Dr.J. Abubakkar Sithick Anna Puratchi Thalaivar Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Awaited
Gbs K.Nagendran BJP Awaited
K. Maleswaran IND Awaited
Kan Ilango IND Awaited
Karthigai Pandi IND Awaited
Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam DMK Awaited
Pullani IND Awaited
S. Murugaboopathy CPI(ML)(L) Awaited
S.M. Muthu Kesavan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Shahul Hameed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Counting of votes for the Ramanathapuram assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Ramanathapuram Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 75.28% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Ramanathapuram assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Ramanathapuram with a margin of 50479 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Ramanathapuram assembly elections?

Ramanathapuram Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam D.Kuppuramu 50479
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam Bharatiya Janta Party

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam
2016
AIADMK-flag
Manikandan.m
2011
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi-flag
Jawahirullah

Ramanathapuram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Ramanathapuram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.