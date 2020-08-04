Ram Mandir guest list: 135 seers, 40 eminent guests; Modi, 4 others to share stage – All you need to know about August 5 event

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan will take place on August 5 at Ayodhya. PM Modi will attend the ceremony.

Ram Mandir guest list: As many as 175 eminent guests including 135 seers have been invited for the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan ceremony on Wednesday in Ayodhya. The invitation card with a saffron theme was unveiled by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Monday. It also has an image of the idol of Ram Lalla.

The invitation card mentions Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three more names. The trust has vastly trimmed the guest list for the ceremony in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The prominent names on the guest list for the ceremony include Home minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former BJP president LK Advani, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that the invitation list has been prepared only after personally discussing with Advani, Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries.

While Uma Bharti has already said that she will not attend the ceremony and visit the site only after PM Modi and others leave, Amit Shah has tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday and is unlikely to attend the event. Advani and Joshi are also unlikely to visit Ayodhya and join the event via video link.

Other prominent names on the guest list include BJP national president JP Nadda, MLA Lallu Singh, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, UP deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, UP Cabinet ministers Suresh Khanna and Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan Singh, Pawan Singhal from VHP leader Ashok Singhal’s family, Narendra Giri of Akhada Parishad, Sadhvi Ritambhara, yoga guru Ramdev, spritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, BHU Jyotish Department HoD Vinay Pandey.

Salil Singhal, the nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, will be the “yajmaan” (ritual patron) at the ceremony. Hindu seers from Nepal have also been invited as Janakpur has relations with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya.

If reports are to go by, five people will be present on the stage at the ceremony. These include PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.

According to Champat Rai, each invitation card has a security code that will work only once. He said if the guest exits the venue they will not be allowed back in.

According to news agency ANI, the first invitation for the event was sent to Iqbal Ansari, one of the Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya dispute. Padma Shri recipient Mohammad Sharif, honoured for cremating over 10,000 unclaimed bodies, has also been invited.

“We have also invited Iqbal Ansari and Padma Shri, Mohammed Sharif to the foundation stone laying ceremony,” Rai said.

Rai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at 11:30. The PM will plant a ‘parijat’ (coral jasmine) tree in the premises. Also, an inscription of the temple will also be inaugurated. The ceremony will go on till 2 pm..

The state government will release a postal stamp, which is based on the temple design.

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya to review preparations for bhumi pujan.

“We have made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. Main focus is on COVID19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but the PM will represent all of them,” he said.

He also urged the people to light earthen lamps at their homes to mark the occasion. “…organise deepotsav and akhand Ramayan Path at temples, and remember their ancestors who sacrificed themselves for Ram Temple,” the CM said.