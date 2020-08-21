Ram Mandir construction begins, temple trust urges people to donate copper

Ram Mandir construction begins in Ayodhya.

The construction work for a grand Ram Mandir at the place of Lord Ram’s birth in Ayodhya began on Thursday, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said. It said that engineers from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee, IIT Madras along with L&T are testing the soil at the site of the temple.

The temple trust, set up at the behest of the Supreme Court to oversee the construction work, in a series of tweets said that iron will not be used in the construction and asked people to donate copper strips and 2-inch copper rods. It said that the temple is being built in a way to last at least a thousand years.

The trust said that the temple will be built by adhering to the country’s ancient and traditional construction techniques.

According to the trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, the temple will be built in 36 to 40 months.

“Copper strips have the ability to stay safe even during an earthquake. We need (around) 10,000 such strips – at least 18 inches long, 3 mm in depth, 30 mm wide,” he said, adding that names of their villages, temples, or mohallas can be carved on them.

He said that since people want to be a part of the construction process, they can do so by donating copper.

“This will be evidence of the country’s contribution,” Rai, also a senior VHP functionary, said.

Construction giant Larsen & Toubro is looking after the construction of the temple while IIT-Chennai has been consulted for testing soil strength. CBRI services are being used to make sure the building is earthquake-resistant.

“Using only stones, it will be built in such a manner that decay due to air, sun and water will not happen and the temple will last for at least 1,000 years,” he added.

Earlier on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had laid the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The construction of the temple is set to conclude in 36-40 months.