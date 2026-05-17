Megastar Rajinikanth on Sunday (May 17) addressed speculation surrounding his post-election meeting with former Chief Minister MK Stalin and dismissed suggestions that he was jealous of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s political rise. Speaking at a press conference at his Poes Garden residence today, the actor said he felt compelled to respond because repeated criticism and assumptions could otherwise harden into accepted truth.

“I am holding this press meet because many criticisms are being made about me in connection with the election. If I do not respond to them, they will become accepted as the truth,” Rajinikanth said.

Friendship with MK Stalin

Rajinikanth clarified that his meeting with Stalin after the election results was purely personal and rooted in a long friendship that predates politics. He said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief has been his friend for nearly four decades and insisted that their relationship had nothing to do with electoral strategy or political calculations.

“After the election results, I met Mr Stalin. That drew some criticism. Mr Stalin has been my friend for 38–40 years. Our friendship is beyond politics,” Rajinikanth said. “In a democracy, winning and losing are common. Still, I felt a little bad that Stalin lost. So I met him as a friend. For that, some people said that Rajinikanth went there to discuss how to prevent Vijay from becoming the CM. In such a situation, I can only say that Rajinikanth is not such a cheap person. This should be made clear.”

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth says, "I was extremely shocked when I heard that Vijay had become the Chief Minister. I am not in politics; it has been many days since I stepped away from politics. There is a 28-year age difference between Vijay and me. Here, Vijay has… https://t.co/WUxYS8YUbK pic.twitter.com/dcr0lcGfiA — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2026

On Thalapathy Vijay becoming chief minister

Rajinikanth also addressed comments linking him to Vijay’s electoral victory and claimed he had not shown any jealousy. He said he had already congratulated Vijay on social media after the results and saw no reason to resent the younger actor’s political success.

“It was said that I did not congratulate Vijay at the airport. I posted my congratulations on X as soon as he won…I am not in politics. I have already left politics. When I am not in politics, why should I be jealous of him?” he said.

He added that political outcomes are shaped by destiny and public mood, not personal rivalry. “What is destined for someone will happen, and what is not won’t,” he said.

Praise for CM Joseph Vijay

The actor went on to praise Vijay’s political rise, describing it as remarkable for someone from the film industry who had taken on established parties and prevailed. He said the age gap between them also made comparisons unnecessary.

“There is a generation gap of 28 years between me and Vijay. I have said this before. If I compare myself with Vijay, it is not good for me. If Vijay compares himself with me, it is not good for him. I have seen him since he was a child. Why should I be jealous of him becoming the CM?” Rajinikanth said.

He further said Vijay’s achievement deserved recognition. “At the age of 52, he has achieved more than what Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran (MGR) or Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) achieved. He has defeated powerful parties and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on his own, coming from the film industry. I am not jealous, but I have a mix of surprise and happiness. I appreciate him. So there is no jealousy. People has high expectations from Vijay. I believe he will fulfill them. My best wishes to him,” he said.

Rajinikanth’s remarks came amid intense political chatter following Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) strong showing in the Assembly election 2026. According to Election Commission data cited in the political discourse, the party emerged as the single largest force in Tamil Nadu, ending the long-standing dominance of the DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and leading to Vijay’s elevation as chief minister after a trust vote.

Rajinikanth said he had already conveyed his congratulations to Vijay after the victory, reinforcing that his comments were meant to clarify his position rather than enter the political fray.

The press conference was aimed at shutting down two persistent narratives- that Rajinikanth’s meeting with Stalin was politically motivated, and that he viewed Vijay’s rise with envy. Instead, he framed both interactions as expressions of personal friendship and respect, while keeping a clear distance from active politics. His remarks also underscored his effort to preserve a careful public image at a time when celebrity political relationships are being closely scrutinized in Tamil Nadu. By praising Vijay while rejecting claims of jealousy, Rajinikanth sought to position himself as a well-wisher rather than a rival.