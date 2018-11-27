Rajasthan elections: BJP manifesto seeks to ban use of ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ word

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 6:34 PM

Using the word 'Gorakh Dhanda' to describe unethical practices will be a punishable offence if the BJP is voted to power again in Rajasthan, the party said in its poll manifesto Tuesday.

rajasthan election 2018, rajasthan election, rahul gandhi, delhi, rahul gandhi news, jaswant singh bjp, sachin pilot, congress, bjp, bjp news, Bharatiya Janata Party, indian national congressIn Rajasthan, Jodhpur is the main centre of the Nath community.

Using the word ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ to describe unethical practices will be a punishable offence if the BJP is voted to power again in Rajasthan, the party said in its poll manifesto Tuesday. Releasing the manifesto for the December 7 assembly polls, the party said the word hurts the sentiments of the followers of saint Gorakhnath and therefore its use should be stopped.

In the election manifesto unveiled Tuesday by Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the BJP said a law will be made to ban and punish for using ‘Gorakh Dhandha’ word which is commonly used for unethical and unfair practices. Explaining the rationale behind the promise, Onkar Singh Lakhawat, member of the manifesto committee, told PTI, “Guru Gorakhnath was a saint and using this word hurts sentiments of followers, therefore, this will be banned.”

Besides, the party also promised to include the details of Gorakshnath or Goraknath in the textbooks of the Rajasthan State Textbook Board. As per the manifesto, a national memorial of Guru Gorakhnath will be made and Mutt/Aasan of the Nath community will be renovated. A library of Gorakhnath’s literature related with Yoga and Tantra will also be set up.

READ ALSO | Rajasthan election: ‘Cheap publicity’, Arun Jaitley mocks Rahul Gandhi’s poll promise of waiving farmers’ loan

In Rajasthan, Jodhpur is the main centre of the Nath community. Gorakhnath was a Hindu yogi and saint who founded the Nath Hindu monastic movement in the country.

