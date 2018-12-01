Rajasthan election: BJP trying to incite caster conflicts, people will discard them, says Congress leader Harish Choudhary

With barely a week left for the polls, caste issues seem to be in focus in the Jodhpur region and all parties are trying their best to benefit from the prevailing social equations.

Congress header Harish Choudhary has alleged the BJP is trying to incite caste conflicts in the Marwar region of Rajasthan and asserted voters will discard the ruling party’s “politics of emotion” in the state assembly polls. He also said the Congress, if voted to power, will ensure that every section of the society lives in harmony.

Talking to PTI, the Congress national secretary and the party’s manifesto committee head for Rajasthan said, “The BJP has tried to incite caste violence in Rajasthan. They play politics with the people’s emotions, whereas, the Congress talks about real issues. People will discard this kind of politics by the BJP.” He said the Congress rather believes in working to unite the society.

With barely a week left for the polls, caste issues seem to be in focus in the Jodhpur region and all parties are trying their best to benefit from the prevailing social equations. Speaking on the Congress manifesto, Rao said, “The manifesto is for everyone. We have taken care of every section of the society.”

He said the farmers in Rajasthan are in distress and within ten days of forming government, the Congress will announce a loan waiver. He asserted that the loan waiver promise has sent a strong message to farmers in the state. Rajasthan will vote for 199 seats of the 200-member assembly on December 7 and counting will take place on December 11.