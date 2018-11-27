Rajasthan election LIVE Updates: Arun Jaitley to release BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ today (File pic for representation, PTI)

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 LIVE Updates: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Tuesday release its manifesto for the December 7 Assembly elections in the state. The ‘Sankalp Patra’ will be released by Finance minister Arun Jaitley at party office in Jaipur in the presence of CM Vasundhra Raje and other top leaders.

Meanwhile, the Congress is likely to release its manifesto on November 28. On Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised to waive off farmers’ loan in 10 days if his party is voted to power, adding that he doesn’t make false promises like PM Narendra Modi.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on December 7 along with Telangana. Results will be declared on December 11.