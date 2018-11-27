Rajasthan election LIVE Updates: Arun Jaitley to release BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ today

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 LIVE Updates: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Tuesday release its manifesto for the December 7 Assembly elections in the state. The ‘Sankalp Patra’ will be released by Finance minister Arun Jaitley at party office in Jaipur in the presence of CM Vasundhra Raje and other top leaders.
Meanwhile, the Congress is likely to release its manifesto on November 28. On Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised to waive off farmers’ loan in 10 days if his party is voted to power, adding that he doesn’t make false promises like PM Narendra Modi.
The state will go to polls in a single phase on December 7 along with Telangana. Results will be declared on December 11.
The Congress party has fielded candidates on 195 out of 200 seats. The party is expecting to change its fortune this time and also looks forward to set the tone for the general elections by winning the election. In the outgoing assemblt, the Congress has only 21 MLAs.
The Congress has released a 'aarop patra' in Rajasthan highlighting the failures of BJP government. The 21-page document has been sent to all candidates in the state to use it as a campaign text to expose the BJP's real face.