Rajasthan Assembly election: Sachin Pilot puts ball in BJP court on tricky Tonk wicket

Rajasthan election: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan election: Facing a precarious situation after being fielded as the Congress’ first non-Muslim candidate in Rajasthan’s Tonk Assembly constituency since 1972, the party’s state committee president Sachin Pilot today sought to turn the tables by asking BJP if Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and a known Hindutva hardliner Yogi Adityanath would come and campaign for the saffron party candidate in the upcoming the state assembly polls.

“They want to play the card of caste, community and religion, which I think is bringing down the narrative of our political debate. They are resorting to things which they know best — that is to take up divisive issues,” Pilot told PTI during his campaign. Last month after filing his nomination from the Tonk assembly seat, Pilot said the Congress would not only win the election in Tonk, but also the entire state with a sizable margin.

The crux of Pilot’s campaign blitz is that he has pitched his electoral contest with Khan as a battle of ideologies and not of individuals. Notably, Pilot is fighting his debut assembly election and that too from a seat outside his regular parliamentary constituency. The city is also abuzz with talk of a CM probable contesting from this town.

Pilot’s rival, Yoonus Khan too exuded confidence about winning. “I would not like to comment on caste and religion. I have seen tension on Sachin Pilot’s face. We both have come to Tonk for the first time as election nominees,” Khan said, adding that he had always accepted his party’s decision and was ready to work for the party anywhere in the country.

Tonk assembly is considered as Congress’ bastion and for the past 46 years, the party kept its faith in Muslim candidates. On the contrary, BJP has always fielded Hindu candidates. As per reports, the population demographics shows over 22 per cent of the total electorate is of Muslim voters. Tonk has emerged as one of the most high-profile constituencies in the state. BJP, in its first list fielded Ajit Singh Mehta, who won the constituency in 2013 Assembly polls. However, after Congress decided to field Pilot breaking its tradition, BJP swiftly changed the candidature by fielding Yoonus Khan in its fifth list.

Elections for the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on December 7.