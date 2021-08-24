Rahul Gandhi says Modi govt creating monopolies in key sectors, terms National Monetisation Pipeline plan ‘a huge tragedy’

The Congress today came down heavily on the Modi government’s National Monetisation Pipeline, a Rs 6 Lakh crore plan unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. Addressing a press conference along with former finance minister P Chidambaram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP claims nothing happened in India for 70 years but now all assets created in the past 70 years are being sold. He alleged that the government has destroyed what the UPA built and now as a last resort, they are selling all those assets, a move he termed a ‘huge tragedy’.

“What this country has built over the last 70 years, is being given away. There is an excuse they have come up with that “we are leasing these”…The government clearly mishandled the economy and doesn’t know what to do…..They have basically destroyed what the UPA built and now as a last resort, they are selling everything that we had helped create. To me, this is a huge tragedy,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday announced an ambitious Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). The plan included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors — from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums. As many as 25 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports, including ones at Chennai, Bhopal, Varanasi and Vadodara, as well as 40 railway stations, 15 railway stadiums and an unidentified number of railway colonies have been identified for getting private investments.

The former Congress president alleged that Modi government wants to benefit its few industrialist friends through the National Monetisation Pipeline and the move is aimed at creating monopolies in key sectors which will kill jobs. He said that the Modi government is in process of selling India’s crown jewels built using public money over the last seven decades.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP government is indulging in the creation of monopolies in the informal sector and the elimination of the informal sector.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram said that the government should first explain the goals behind the move. “This exercise (privatisation) has been designed without any ex-ante criteria. The government should have spelt out what its criteria and goals were. You don’t embark upon such a big exercise without first setting out the criteria and what the goals are,” said Chidambaram.