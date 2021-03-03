Rahul Gandhi admits Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi was a mistake

Rahul Gandhi claimed that if the Congress has to win over people, it will have to open itself to the people of the country and submit itself to them going forward.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has termed the emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi between 1975-1977 as a mistake. In a conversation with India’s former chief economic advisor and renowned economist Kaushik Basu, Rahul, however, defended the Congress by saying that what happened during the emergency was fundamentally different from what is happening under the Narendra Modi government. Rahul said that unlike the present regime, Congress never tried to capture the country’s institutional framework and stood for constitutional values and equality. Indira Gandhi had imposed the Emergency between 1975 to 1977 for a period of 21 months.

Rahul also reiterated his statement that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is filling up institutions of the country with its people and even if the BJP loses elections, the Congress won’t be getting rid of people linked to RSS.

Rahul recalled a conversation with former Congress chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath before his government was overthrown. Nath told him that senior bureaucrats in his government would not listen to him as they were RSS people and would not do something that they were asked to do.

During the conversation, Rahul also claimed that after 2014, the opposition parties are no longer fighting for power but are fighting a battle for India. He said that before 2014, parties used to fight elections to win but since now there’s no institution to protect them, they are fighting to save India.

Rahul claimed that if the Congress has to win over people, it will have to open itself to the people of the country and submit itself to them going forward. He claimed that many people are not happy with what is happening in the country presently and the Congress has to unite these forces together.