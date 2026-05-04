Tirunelveli Radhapuram Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Anand Prasad IND Awaited
Ananthi.R IND Awaited
Appavu.M DMK Awaited
Arunraj IND Awaited
Balakrishnan.S.P BJP Awaited
Daniel.A IND Awaited
Dr.Sathish Christopher Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Essakkiammal.E BSP Awaited
Girija Thamaraipandian.D Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Jesurajendran.J Naam Indiar Party Awaited
Jeyaraj.P V S IND Awaited
Karthick.V IND Awaited
Kingsly Isacc Jebaraj.S IND Awaited
Mahalakshmi Puthiya Makkal Tamil Desam Katchi Awaited
Manikandan.A.I IND Awaited
Manikandan.L IND Awaited
Manikandan.S IND Awaited
Murugan.P Thamizhaka Padaippalar Makkal Katchi Awaited
Oliver Anton Navamoni. S IND Awaited
Pon Santhana Kumaran.R IND Awaited
Rajan.P IND Awaited
Selvan.T IND Awaited
Sundarajan.S IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Radhapuram assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Radhapuram Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 79.96% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Radhapuram assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Radhapuram with a margin of 5925 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Radhapuram assembly elections?

Radhapuram Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name M.Appavu I.S.Inbadurai 5925
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
M.Appavu
2016
AIADMK-flag
I. S. Inbadurai
2011
DMDK-flag
Michel Rayappan S.

Radhapuram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Radhapuram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.