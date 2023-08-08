Punjab: Man kills wife with an axe in crowded market, later attempts suicide

In yet another shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife with an axe in the Sangrur district in Punjab on Monday afternoon. The incident took place in broad daylight at a crowded market in the Sangrur district.

Following the attack, the man attempted to end his own life by consuming poison but was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the husband and wife were going through a divorce case. The accused spotted his wife in the market and reacted by attacking her with an axe, killing the woman on the spot.

A video of the horrific act was circulated on social media, depicting the man standing in the market with the murder weapon, surrounded by a crowd.

In the video, the crowd can be seen retaliating by pelting him with bricks and water, leading to his furious and threatening reactions.

A case has been filed and further investigation is underway in the matter, police said.