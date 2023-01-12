Pune-bound Spicejet flight searched at Delhi’s IGI Airport after ‘bomb threat’ call

A Pune-bound Spicejet flight is being searched by security agencies at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi following a bomb threat call. According to the police, the call was received at around 6.30 PM and all passengers onboard the flight were evacuated.

Officials said that although it appeared to be a hoax call, they were leaving no measures to ensure that there is no untoward incident.

“It looks like a hoax call but the plane is being checked. Nothing has been found yet. A meeting is being held with CISF to see what’s happening,” an officer said.