Pune-bound Spicejet flight searched at Delhi’s IGI Airport after ‘bomb threat’ call

The passengers onboard the Spicejet flight were asked to disembark and the plane is being checked by security agencies at the Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Pune-bound Spicejet flight searched at Delhi’s IGI Airport after ‘bomb threat’ call
Officials said that although it appeared to be a hoax call, they were leaving no measures to ensure that there is no untoward incident.

A Pune-bound Spicejet flight is being searched by security agencies at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi following a bomb threat call. According to the police, the call was received at around 6.30 PM and all passengers onboard the flight were evacuated.  

“It looks like a hoax call but the plane is being checked. Nothing has been found yet. A meeting is being held with CISF to see what’s happening,” an officer said.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 08:36:29 pm