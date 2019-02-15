Pulwama Attack: Support pours in for CRPF martyrs as officers associations pledge one day salary

Cutting across the political divide, leaders were united in paying homage to CRPF martyrs at Palam technical airport in New Delhi.

Support is pouring in from across the country for CRPF martyrs killed in Pulwama attack in Kashmir. State governments have already announced substantial compensation for families of CRPF Jawans belonging to their states. In addition to ex-gratia amount announced by the state governments, government employees and officers are coming forward to contribute their one day salary for the families of Pulwama martyrs.

Uttarakhand IAS association has announced that its members would donate one day salary for the families of CRPF martyrs and the fund will be directly sent to the force headquarter in Delhi.

Members of Uttar Pradesh IPS Association have also pledged to donate their one day salary for the welfare of bereaved families.

Neelabja Chaudhary, secretary of UP IPS Association told Financial Express Online that its members will donate one day salary for the families of Pulwama martyrs.

“We have 112 members in the association and some of our colleagues are on central deputation but we have collected 30% of the total contribution on the first day of the announcement in our bank accounts,” said Nilabja Choudhury, a 2000 batch UP cadre IPS officer, adding that the association hopes to gather rest of the amount in next four-five days as some members will contribute through offline mode as well.

There are around 5,200 IAS officers and 4,000 IPS officers in the country, which includes both directly recruited and promoted officers. However, the national associations of IPS and IAS officers are yet to make official announcements in this regard which can substantially increase the relief amount for CRPF martyrs.

