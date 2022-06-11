Prophet remarks row: 2 dead in Ranchi, 136 arrested in UP as protests turn violent — Watch dramatic visuals

At least two people died after sustaining bullet injuries in Jharkhand’s Ranchi as protests took a violent turn after the police shot in the air in order to disperse scores of protesters who were throwing stones. Soon after the Friday namaz, several protesters hit the streets to demonstrate their anger and demand the arrest of former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their alleged hate remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Protests have broken out across several parts of the country, with reports of stone-pelting and vandalism from different cities like Howrah and Prayagraj, among many others. Protesters pelted stones at cops in UP’s Prayagraj and Saharanpur and in Bengal’s Howrah district. The Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the unruly mob in Howrah, while protesters set vehicles on fire in Prayagraj and Jharkhand’s Ranchi. As many as 136 were arrested in UP, including 45 in Saharanpur, 37 in Prayagraj, 23 in Ambedkarnagar, 20 in Hathras, seven in Moradabad and four in Firozabad, reported The Indian Express. after CM Yogi Adityanath asked officials to take strict action against “hooligans.”

Protests in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra were reportedly peaceful. Internet services were shut down in Ranchi, Howrah and several parts of Kashmir to stop the spread of misinformation. While the Shahi Imam in Delhi’s Jama Masjid distanced himself from the protests that broke out in front of the mosque area soon after the Friday namaz, the Delhi police vowed to take action against hundreds of people who were gathered outside Jama Masjid without any prior permission for conducting protests.

Angry protesters hit the streets in Punjab after the Shahi Imam of Ludhiana Jama Masjid’s protest call. The Imam demanded the arrest of any individual who had engaged in the disrespect of the Prophet. AIMIM MP Imitiaz Jaleel demanded death penalty for Sharma, while maintaining that if Sharma is let off, then it will set a wrong precedent. “Islam is a religion of peace, people are angry…Nupur Sharma should be hanged. If she’s allowed to let go easily, then such things won’t stop. Law should be brought to take action against those who make such remarks against any religion, sect,” Jaleel is heard saying in a video shared by news agency ANI.