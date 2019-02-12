Prime Minister to launch series of projects in Haryana on Tuesday

Modi will also participate in Swachh Shakti-2019 and distribute the Swachh Shakti-2019 awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Tuesday where he will launch a series of projects, including a cancer institute. He will dedicate to the nation the National Cancer Institute at Bhadsa in Jhajjar district. The institute is the state-of-the-art tertiary cancer care-cum-research centre constructed at the AIIMS Jhajjar campus. The 700-bed hospital will have facilities like surgical oncology, radiation oncology, medical oncology, anaesthesia, palliative care and nuclear medicine, besides hostel rooms for doctors and attendants of cancer patients, a statement from the prime minister’s office said here.

Modi will also inaugurate Employees’ State Insurance Corporation’s (ESIC) medical college and hospital in Faridabad. This will be the first ESIC medical college and hospital in north India. The 510-bed hospital will have state-of-the-art facilities. ESIC provides social security to the insured persons and their beneficiaries, especially to worker population and their dependents. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of National Institute of Ayurveda in Panchkula which is being set up at Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple Complex. It will be a national-level institute for Ayurveda treatment, education and research.

He is likely to inaugurate all the projects through video-conferencing, according to the statement. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Sri Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra — the first university related to Indian system of medicine in Haryana as well as the first university of this kind in India, the statement said. Modi will then lay the foundation stone of ‘Battles of Panipat Museum’ in Panipat. The museum will honour the heroes of various battles of Panipat. The museum is in line with the Union government’s initiative to honour the unsung heroes of India who have contributed greatly to nation building, the statement said.

Another foundation stone to be laid relates to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay University of Health Sciences in Karnal. Modi will also participate in Swachh Shakti-2019 and distribute the Swachh Shakti-2019 awards. He will visit the Swachh Sundar Shauchalay exhibition in Kurukshetra and address a public gathering. Swachh Shakti-2019 is a national event to be attended by women panchs and sarpanchs from across the country. It is expected that 15,000 women will take part in the event this year. The programme is aimed at empowering women.