Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Monday resigned from both the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and his Rajya Sabha membership amid growing turmoil within the party following the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Roy confirmed his resignation and said he had been unhappy with the situation prevailing inside the party for a long time.

“Because of the situation that was prevailing in the party for a long time,” Roy told The Indian Express when asked about the reason behind his decision.

When questioned about the possibility of joining another political party, the veteran politician said he would take a decision after careful reflection.

“I have spent 59 years in politics. So I have to take a call at the appropriate time after introspection and retrospection,” he said.

Roy also said he had “no idea” whether any other TMC Rajya Sabha MPs were considering resignation.

Resignation letter attacks Trinamool leadership

In his resignation letter, Roy said the people of West Bengal had rejected TMC after 15 years in power over allegations of corruption, crimes against women and failures in governance. He also referred to shortcomings in sectors such as education, healthcare, industry, employment and law and order.

Roy described the BJP’s performance in the Assembly elections as a “historic mandate” and said he was accepting the people’s verdict by stepping down from both the party and Parliament.

The resignation is being seen as a major political setback for the Trinamool leadership at a time when the party is already battling internal rebellion and organisational instability.

Fresh blow after Ritabrata Banerjee rebellion

Roy’s exit comes just days after nearly 60 out of the TMC’s 80 MLAs reportedly backed expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

The rebellion triggered one of the biggest internal crises faced by the party in recent years and exposed growing cracks within the organisation after the Assembly poll setback.

Three-time Rajya Sabha MP and senior parliamentary face

Roy first entered the Rajya Sabha in 2011 after being nominated by the Trinamool Congress. Over the years, the party re-nominated him to the Upper House on three consecutive occasions, making him one of the party’s most recognisable parliamentary faces.

He remained closely associated with several major political developments in West Bengal and was considered among the senior-most leaders in the party’s national setup.

Differences with leadership grew after polls

During the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Roy was sent to Nandigram when Mamata Banerjee contested from the high-profile constituency. However, reports at the time suggested that party leaders did not adequately consider his views during the campaign.

Following the TMC’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections, Roy publicly expressed dissatisfaction through a series of social media posts and openly criticised the party over corruption-related issues.

His repeated criticism fuelled speculation about widening differences with the party leadership, which have now culminated in his resignation from both the Rajya Sabha and TMC.