PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi wishes Manmohan Singh on his birthday

Former PM Manmohan Singh (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday Wednesday. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi wished former prime minister and appreciated his selfless service to the cause of nation-building.

The former Prime Minister was born in Gag, now in Pakistan, on September 26, 1932.

“Manmohan Singh ji’s birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation building. I wish him a very happy birthday and good health and happiness always,” Gandhi said on Twitter. While PM Modi tweeted, “Greetings to our former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. I pray for Dr Singh’s long life and good health.”

Singh was prime minister for two consecutive terms between 2004 and 2014, is an economist-turned-politician. He has served in various positions, including as RBI chairman and finance minister.