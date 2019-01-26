PM Narendra Modi congratulates Chhota Bheem for joining Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

By: | Published: January 26, 2019 9:11 PM

Impressed by PM Narendra Modi's Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, Chhota Bheem, one of country's most popular cartoon character has also joined the cleanliness drive

chhota bheem, chhota bheem app, pm narendra modi, narendra modiIn the app that was launched, ‘Chhota Bheem’ is not only playing his part by keeping India clean , but also suggesting his friends to join the efforts

Impressed by PM Narendra Modi’s Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, Chhota Bheem, one of country’s most popular cartoon character has also joined the cleanliness drive. An app has been released through which, Chhota Bheem is now part of the initiative. He was welcomed by none other than the prime minister himself.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, “ A big support by Chhota Bheem. Thank you Chhota Bheem, for strengthening the team that is fulfilling the dream of a Swachh Bharat. This valuable support will surely motivate more youngsters to join the movement”.

In the app that was launched, ‘Chhota Bheem’ is not only playing his part by keeping India clean , but also suggesting his friends to join the efforts, ANI reported.

The Swachch Bharat Abhiyan was launched just after the NDA Government was formed in 2014.It was launched on Gandhi Jayanti, which is celebrated on October 2 each year. The pm had called the movement as “Satyagraha se Swacchagraha”.

“Get ready to enter the new chapter of Chhota Bheem’s adventure, where Chhota Bheem takes on the initiative to make India clean. Click here to find out who inspired him,” Nazara Games earlier tweeted.

.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi congratulates Chhota Bheem for joining Swachch Bharat Abhiyan
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition