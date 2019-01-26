PM Narendra Modi congratulates Chhota Bheem for joining Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

In the app that was launched, ‘Chhota Bheem’ is not only playing his part by keeping India clean , but also suggesting his friends to join the efforts

Impressed by PM Narendra Modi’s Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, Chhota Bheem, one of country’s most popular cartoon character has also joined the cleanliness drive. An app has been released through which, Chhota Bheem is now part of the initiative. He was welcomed by none other than the prime minister himself.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, “ A big support by Chhota Bheem. Thank you Chhota Bheem, for strengthening the team that is fulfilling the dream of a Swachh Bharat. This valuable support will surely motivate more youngsters to join the movement”.

In the app that was launched, ‘Chhota Bheem’ is not only playing his part by keeping India clean , but also suggesting his friends to join the efforts, ANI reported.

The Swachch Bharat Abhiyan was launched just after the NDA Government was formed in 2014.It was launched on Gandhi Jayanti, which is celebrated on October 2 each year. The pm had called the movement as “Satyagraha se Swacchagraha”.

छोटा भीम का बड़ा समर्थन! Thank you Chhota Bheem, for strengthening the team that is fulfilling the dream of a Swachh Bharat. This valuable support will surely motivate more youngsters to join the movement. https://t.co/vjPU50DSoJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2019

“Get ready to enter the new chapter of Chhota Bheem’s adventure, where Chhota Bheem takes on the initiative to make India clean. Click here to find out who inspired him,” Nazara Games earlier tweeted.

.