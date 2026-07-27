Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force on Sunday to address widespread concerns about exam paper leaks. The team will be led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof. The announcement came mere hours after a nationwide agitation ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister.

We have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. This task force will, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest,” Modi said.

Who will be on this task force?

The multidisciplinary group of experts have been tasked with suggesting measures to revamp examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency — with a focus on technology integration and structural reforms.

“We will have to think about the future. To make sure our examination system is trustworthy, transparent and the technology is used optimally, we have decided to constitute a high-powered committee headed by world renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani,” the PM said.

The other members of the high-powered task force include:

Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath

He was born in Kerala and holds a PhD from IIT Madras. Somnath served as the Chairman of ISRO and Secretary for the Department of Space from 2022 to 2025. The well known scientist has nearly 40 years of experience and is renowned for his contributions to launch vehicle technology and space systems engineering.

Former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka

The IPS officer served as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau from June 2022 to June 2026 — with his tenure extended twice by the government. He secured a Masters degree in physics from Delhi University before joining the Indian Police Service in 1988. Deka has played a key role in numerous counter-terrorism operations including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti

Veezhinathan Kamakoti joined the faculty of IIT Madras in 2001 and took over as its Director in January 2022. He also holds MS and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from the university. He is a member of the National Security Advisory Board and previously served as Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Task Force constituted by the Commerce Ministry.

Former Education Secretary Anita Karwal

The retired IAS officer has nearly four decades of experience in public administration. She served as Chairperson of CBSE till 2021 and later as Secretary to the Department of School Education and Literacy. Karwal played a key role in shaping the National Education Policy and the National Curriculum Framework.

Logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena

1989-batch IAS officer has spent about 25 years working in Bihar and more than a decade with the Government of India. He served as the Chief Secretary of Bihar til 2025 and prior to that as Secretary for the Ministry of Coal till 2024.

Exam reforms, anti paper leak Bill and more

The Indian government announced several measures to counter examination irregularities last week as protests snowballed across the country. Matters culminated with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister on Saturday, while the Lok Sabha is set to discuss an anti paper leak bill on Monday. The measures announced over the past three days include plans to set up fast track courts, shifting of higher education secretary and other top officials as well as sacking of 47 NTA officials

“Those who tampered with the students’ future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions,” Modi said in a video message.

He reiterated that the task force would “focus on examination reforms” and deliver a report suggesting ways to improve tests conducted by the National Testing Agency. The Prime Minister assured that his government would implement these suggestions as soon as it got the report to ensure that future examinations were trustworthy.