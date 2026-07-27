Anthropic has officially launched Claude Opus 5 as its latest flagship AI model, replacing the benchmark-leading Opus 4.8 released a few weeks ago. Opus 5 is positioned as a workhorse AI model that delivers near-flagship intelligence at half the operating cost of its top-tier sibling, Claude Fable 5.

The reason for siding with Opus 5 is simple – everyday subscribers (professionals, students and creators), developers, and power users set on subscription tiers need a high-value model that offers almost frontier-level reasoning, agentic problem-solving, and visual coding capabilities without paying a premium, unlike Fable 5.

Claude Opus 5 in a nutshell – What it offers

While Claude Fable 5 remains Anthropic’s best AI model for raw and uncompromised capability, Opus 5 bridges the performance gap to Fable so closely that most consumers will rarely notice a difference in day-to-day use.

Token pricing: At $5.00 per million input tokens and $25.00 per million output tokens, Opus 5 matches the pricing of Opus 4.8 while providing a massive generation leap in reasoning, execution, and verification.

Which subscription tiers get it: Opus 5 is now the strongest default model available on Claude Pro, as well as the workhorse default on Claude Max.

Speed: Opus 5 supports a Fast Mode, which runs at approximately 2.5× default speed for time-sensitive agentic workflows.

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How Opus 5 performs on key benchmarks

When it comes to benchmarks, Opus 5 stacks up well against Anthropic’s flagship Fable 5.

Coding benchmarks (CursorBench 3.2)

Opus 5 performs within 0.5% of Fable 5’s peak score at max effort. This means that you get virtually identical coding quality, deep bug diagnosis, and refactoring performance at roughly half the cost per task.

Computer use and desktop navigation (OSWorld 2.0)

Opus 5 actually surpasses Fable 5’s top recorded result on computer interaction tasks. This helps for automated workflows, such as controlling dev environments, operating browser tasks, or navigating complex desktop UI, where Opus 5 performs better while running at just over a third of the cost.

Alignment and refusal friction

Opus 5 achieved a 2.3 score on behavioural audits, making it Anthropic’s most aligned model to date. This means that overly cautious safety false positives are drastically reduced; its classifiers intervene 85% less often than Fable 5’s, leading to far fewer frustrating refusals on harmless technical queries.

Dynamic effort and token efficiency

Unlike Fable 5’s static high-compute tier, Opus 5 features adjustable effort settings (from Low to Max Effort). Users can dynamically adjust reasoning levels, saving tokens and latency on simple tasks while reserving maximum effort for complex architectural problems.

This might come in handy for full-stack app building, complex document analysis, and autonomous workflow automation, where Opus 5 delivers roughly 95–98 per cent of Fable 5’s output quality while running significantly faster and cheaper.

What everyday users get with Opus 5

– Opus 5 prioritises self-correction and “Sanity Checking”. Unlike previous generations that often jumped ahead and hallucinated surface fixes, Opus 5 is engineered with high agency and self-verification loops.

– Opus 5 is designed to have its cyber classifiers intervene 85 per cent less often than on Fable 5 for benign requests. It achieves lower rates of deceptive behaviour while allowing safe source-code auditing, legal redlining, and complex data parsing without jumping to false-positive refusals.

– Opus 5 introduces enhanced visual artifact generation. When prompted for complex visual or educational content, it outputs interactive single-page applications, dynamic SVG/Canvas animations, and 3D web visualisations right inside the Claude UI.

Who should use Claude Opus 5?

Claude Opus 5 makes sense for those who need an everyday power model for complex coding, multi-step research, document analysis, automated workflows, and fast responses. Basically any application where cost and speed efficiency matter.

On the othe hand, Claude Fable 5 makes sense only if you are tackling extreme dual-use research, advanced vulnerability exploitation in cybersecurity, or cutting-edge biological sequence analysis that requires maximum unconstrained frontier compute.

Opus 5 pricing, packages, and perks

Here is how access to Opus 5 breaks down across tiers:

Claude Pro Plan

Price: Rs 2,399/month, or Rs 2,000/month on annual billing at Rs 24,000 upfront.

Opus 5 serves as the primary default model on Claude.ai. You get a standard rolling 5-hour usage limit (~45–50 messages/5 hrs depending on prompt length). This includes access to Claude Code, Claude Cowork, Claude Science, and integrated research tools.

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Claude Max 5x Tier

Price: Rs 11,999/month

You get Opus 5 access for multi-hour coding sessions and uninterrupted agent execution. You get 5 times the message capacity of Pro (~225 messages per 5-hour window), higher output token caps, and priority access during peak traffic times.

Claude Max 20x Tier

Price: Rs 23,999/month

In this tier, you get Opus 5 access for maximum unconstrained workspace access for non-stop autonomous tasks. You get 20 times the message capacity of Pro (~900 messages per 5-hour window), early feature previews, and dedicated long-horizon agentic memory allocations.