PM Narendra Modi, Barack Obama kites to dot Delhi skyline on Independence Day

Ahead of the 69th Independence Day celebrations, innumerable kites with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama will dot the city skyline.

There are two types of kites depicting pictures of Modi, with one mentioning “Mahanayak” and “Acche din”, while the other one has pictures of Modi and Obama together.

Bollywood continues to be the evergreen theme this year with kites depicting photos of actors Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and other television actors, available in the market.

In Old Delhi, there are thousands of kite merchants who lay their shops every year. This time around their shops are ful with kites of different colours and sizes illustrating pictures of politicians, actors and cartoons.

According to Arif Mohammad, a shopkeeper, customers are buying kites with pictures of Modi, Salman, Chota Bheem, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Balveer, and Piku.

“Kites depicting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are not there yet. These kites come from Ahmedabad. Dye is used in these kites and a minimum of Rs 40,000 is spent on making it. But there are chances that kites with photos of Kejriwal might come in the market,” a shopkeeper said.