PM Narendra Modi a coward who cannot stand up to China: Rahul Gandhi

India-China standoff: Rahul Gandhi questioned, "Why have Chinese troops not moved back from Gogra-Hot Springs, Depsang plains?

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today came down hard on the Narendra Modi government, alleging that the Centre has conceded Indian territory to the Chinese. Addressing media persons today, Rahul Gandhi said, “The PM is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese. He is spitting on the sacrifice of our army. He is betraying the sacrifice of our army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it.”

The Congress MP’s remarks come a day after Defence minister Rajnath Singh informed Parliament that India and China had mutually agreed to withdraw troops along the Line of Actual Control. Singh said in his statement that not an inch of Indian territory had been ceded to the Chinese.

Rahul Gandhi said that it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to protect the territory of this country and how he does it is his problem.

“Yesterday, Defence Minister made a statement in both the houses on the situation in Eastern Ladakh going on with China. Now, we find our troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3. Finger 4 is our territory, that is where our post used to be. Now, we’ve moved from Finger 4 to Finger 3. Why has Prime Minister Modi has given up Indian territory to the Chinese?” questioned Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi questioned the government over the withdrawal of troops from Kailash ranges. “Why have Indian troops, after the hard work they did in capturing Kailash ranges, been asked to move back? What’s India got in return for this? More importantly, the more important strategic area Depsang Plains, why haven’t the Chinese moved back from there?”

Rahul Gandhi said that the Defence Minister didn’t speak a word on Depsang Plains from where China had entered. “The truth is that the Prime Minister has given away the Indian territory to China. He must answer to the country,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi claimed that the Indian government has given our sacred land to the Chinese.

Earlier yesterday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had also questioned the government over the withdrawal agreement with China. “According to reports, the Chinese army is patrolling as far as Chumur, Southern Ladakh. What is the reason that the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister are not saying a word about this important issue of national security?” he asked.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had made a statement in Parliament saying that India will not let anyone take even an inch of country’s land.