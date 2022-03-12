PM Modi blows the bugle for Gujarat assembly polls

Though the two-day visit of PM Modi to his home state was pre-scheduled, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur created an electrifying atmosphere among the state BJP cadre.

A day after thumping victories in four out of five state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blew the bugle for the Gujarat assembly polls with a roadshow from Ahmedabad airport to ‘Shree Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar on Friday.

Though the two-day visit of PM Modi to his home state was pre-scheduled, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur created an electrifying atmosphere among the state BJP cadre.

Flanked by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Patil in an open vehicle, Modi received a hero’s welcome by people lined up in large numbers on both sides of the road amid chantings of slogans. At Shree Kamalam, he interacted with top 500 leaders of the state BJP.

Addressing a large gathering of representatives of villagers at GMDC ground at Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan, the Prime Minister advocated panchayat leaders to celebrate 75th year of Independence as part of his government’s initiative of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ at village level. He advocated planting trees and adopting chemical-free natural farming in every village of the state.

Terming the BJP’s victory in four states as strength of democracy, he said that it was the first time in the history first-time sitting governments retain power in these states. Congratulating village leadership for battling against Covid-19 pandemic, Modi said that villages in India could restrict spread of coronavirus by maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour. He said that despite the pandemic situations, farmers continued their work which is commendable.

He said that villages across Gujarat should take advantage of the optical fibre network to improve education and health care at village level.

In fact, with increasing connectivity, many people are preferring to live in the clean environment of villages, he said, adding the work-from-home concept only propelled this idea. He urged them to promote the use of LED bulbs in villages to save not only energy but also their own money. He urged people to work for water conservation and take advantage of the animal vaccination programme of the government.

On Saturday morning, Modi will hold another roadshow from the state capital, Gandhinagar, to Dehgam and after its completion, he will attend the convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU). In the evening, he will inaugurate 11th state-level Khel Mahakumbh at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.