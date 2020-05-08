Coronavirus outbreak: Nation’s trust in PM Modi rallied during COVID-19 crisis, shows survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with CMs.

Covid-19 crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got a thumbs up from people for his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic which has claimed lakhs of lives and infected millions across the world. India has so far recorded nearly 60,000 cases but it is nowhere close to the numbers in the US, where numbers are in millions. India, so far, has succeeded in slowing down the pace of infection and the primary reason cited behind it is the timely lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Modi. It is this and many other decisions that have propelled the nation’s trust in the Prime Minister at this hour of crisis even as he continues to win praise from the across the world for his farsightedness with which he took the call of going into a complete lockdown.

Today, Neta App said that its survey has found an upswing in Prime Minister Modi’s approval ratings since the beginning of the Covid crisis in the country. The app has recorded a significant spike of 8 per cent in PM Modi’s approval rating since February indicating people’s approval of his performance during the pandemic. According to the app, PM Modi’s current rating stands at 3.9/5 against 3.5/5 in February.

This is the third such report, showing people believe that the prime minister may be winning the perception war during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, a survey conducted by Ipsos showed that an overwhelming 87 per cent of urban Indians gave high ratings to the prime minister and his team for their handling of the coronavirus. The survey was conducted from April 23-26 by seeking responses from about 26,000 people across 13 countries. In April, Prime Minister Modi secured the highest popularity among the top global leaders as per an analysis done by pollster Morning Consult.

BJP President JP Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman both shared the details of the analysis. “Our Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi leads the world in combating COVID-19. Ensuring safety and security for the Indian people on one hand and lending all necessary support to other nations on the other, he has been ranked number one amongst world leaders in the fight against the pandemic,” he had said. Sharing the charts of rating, Sithraman said that the prime minister’s office led India’s fight against coronavirus from the front. “Consistent high approval ratings for Narendra Modi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due a pandemic,” she said.

While surveys show people have found the Modi government’s handling of Covid crisis satisfactory, the opposition led by Congress has been attacking the Centre for not being able to strike a balance between protecting human lives and saving the economy, without which millions of people would stare at hunger and poverty. The Congress had found several flaws with the way the Centre is handling the Covid crisis. In the last few weeks, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi have suggested that the Centre does not have a plan to address a number of issues like economy, job loss, movement of migrant labourers, economic package, tracing and testing.

The Congress leaders first claimed that Indian was not testing enough, therefore the number of cases was less. Now it says that complete lockdown will not solve the problem as it will just slow down the speed of infection, but resurface again as the country cannot be under lockdown for months. The Congress has also alleged that the economic package given to business enterprises is not enough. Just today, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress CMs were not getting support from the Centre. He also said that the decision of categorisation of zones should be left to the chief ministers who will then leave that to DMs to take call whether the area should be under lockdown or not.

“Indian economy has stopped, businesses are collapsing and you (Centre) need to create demand immediately. You need to get the system started else there will be a catastrophe. You need to create demand, put money in the system, put money in poor people’s hands, help MSMEs and make sure you’re protecting some of the larger players because these are all interconnected,” he said. Gandhi also urged the Centre to take the idea of NYAY and start putting money directly into the hands of 50 per cent of India’s poor households.